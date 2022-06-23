A LA UNESocieties & Divers

La crise du carburant en Guinée vers la fin du calvaire pour les populations

Dernière mise à jour: juin 23, 2022
Moins d’une minute

L’opération de dépotage a commencé. Selon la direction générale de la SONAP, à la mi-journée demain, l’essence sera disponible dans les stations-service.

pénurie de carburant, essence, station, pétrole
pénurie de carburant, essence, station, pétrole
A LIRE =>  N'zérékoré: Fin des épreuves du BEPC, le bilan au compte de la préfecture
Dernière mise à jour: juin 23, 2022
Moins d’une minute
Afficher plus

Articles similaires

Mali: une battue tourne mal et trois personnes en sortent blessées 

il y a 1 jour
Inspection régionale de l'éducation de Labé IRE

Labé_ Le bilan de la tenue des examens avec les autorités de l’éducation 

il y a 1 jour

Moralisation de la chose publique: «c’est un acharnement contre l’autorité civile», fustige un acteur de la société civile guinéenne

il y a 1 jour

Guinée: que va-t-il faire le département de Guillaume Hawing des téléphones saisis lors des examens nationaux?

il y a 1 jour

Laisser un commentaire

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Bouton retour en haut de la page

Translate »