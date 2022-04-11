A LA UNESocieties & Divers

Mali_ Venue d’Allemagne pour voir sa famille, Hadiatoulaye Touré meurt sur la route de son village

Venue de l’Allemagne dont elle est résidente pour rendre visite à sa famille restée à Mali et faire des sacrifices pour son défunt époux et qu’elle prévoyait à Dabola, Hadiatoulaye Touré a fini sa vie sur la route menant à son village, le samedi 09 avril 2022 après un tonneau de la voiture de location dans lequel elle se trouvait et dont le chauffeur, s’il est originaire des lieux a perdu l’habitude de l’utiliser.
En excès de vitesse, la voiture a fait le tonneau a trois reprises et le choc au niveau de la tête de la dame a obligé à ce qu’elle soit transportée à l’hôpital régional distant d’une vingtaine de kilomètres et où elle succombera aux alentours de minuit nous a expliqué Mamadou Bangoura responsable syndical en charge des conflits du syndicat des transports et mécanique général antenne CNTG/Labé.
Le même responsable syndical rappelle que récemment des travaux ont été faits sur le tronçon sans respect  des normes comme l’édification des fosses d’écoulement des eaux et autres.
Il en appelle à la direction locale des TP dont il attire l’attention sur la mauvaise réparation d’une route qu’il considère meilleure avant réparation qu’après.
Tkillah Tounkara
