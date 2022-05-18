Dans l'enceinte des locaux de la Espace Foutah
Dans l'enceinte des locaux de la Espace Foutah
Labé: les travailleurs de la radio Espace Foutah déclenchent une grève générale et illimitée

Communiqué de presse 
Labé, le 17 mai 2022 – Le collectif des travailleurs de la Radio Espace Foutah informe avec regret ses auditeurs et auditrices que l’interruption du programme habituel de leur médium de proximité est dû à une grève générale et illimitée déclenchée par ledit collectif.
En effet, malgré des nombreuses tentatives internes – conformément à la loi – pour la prise en compte de sa plateforme revendicative axée sur l’amélioration des conditions de vie et de travail des journalistes et techniciens au niveau local, la Direction Générale du Groupe Hadafo Médias n’a pas daigné donner une suite favorable à ladite revendication.
Eu égard à tout ce qui précède, le collectif des travailleurs de la Radio Espace Foutah a décidé d’aller en grève à partir de ce mardi 17 mai 2022 et ce, jusqu’à la satisfaction de ses revendications.
Contacts presse : 
Mohamed SAMOURA 628012727
Tiguidanke DIALLO 629575257 
Ousmane Tkillah Tounkara 620024949
Tkillah Tounkara
