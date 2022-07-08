A LA UNE

Le procureur Général Charles Wright met en garde le ministère de la sécurité et de la protection civil

Dernière mise à jour: juillet 8, 2022
Moins d’une minute

Le pouvoir c’est la capacité à influencer le comportement d’une personne ou le cours d’un évènement

 

A LIRE =>  Guinée: avec l'appui du PNUD, le gouvernement lance le réseau national des bénévoles pour l’innovation ''BE IN''
Dernière mise à jour: juillet 8, 2022
Moins d’une minute
Afficher plus

Articles similaires

Immersion Gouvernementale: le ministre Yaya Sow annonce le bitumage de certaines routes de l’intérieur

il y a 3 jours

L’État Guinéen veut-il rompre avec Rio Tinto et Wcs dans le projet Simandou?: «des sociétés responsables, riches et…sont à l’attente», annonce le ministre des Mines

il y a 3 jours

Actualité guinéenne : Résumé de la journée du lundi 04 juillet 2022

il y a 3 jours

Labé : Dr Ahmed Artemis Gaye se recueille sur la tombe de son aïeul 232 ans après…

il y a 3 jours

Laisser un commentaire

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Bouton retour en haut de la page

Centre de préférences de confidentialité

Gestion du consentement

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

Translate »