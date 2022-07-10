Dansa Kourouma président CNT
Dansa Kourouma CNT, Nomme les membres de la Commission ad-hoc Chargée de l’élaboration de la nouvelle Constitution (voir la liste)

Dernière mise à jour: juillet 10, 2022
l n’y a aucun spécialiste de droit constitutionnel. « Que Dieu le tout-puissant sauve la Guinée » Dr. Fode Oussou Fofana.

