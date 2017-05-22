Le Syli National de Guinée affrontera en amical, l’Algérie et la Cote d’Ivoire au compte de la première journée des éliminatoires de la Coupe d’Afrique 2019.
Voici la liste de Lappé Bangoura :
Gardiens : Naby Yattara (Paulhan Pezenas, France), Aboubacar Camara (Deportiva Torevieja, Espagne).
Défenseurs : Issiaga Syla (Toulouse FC, France), Pogba Florentin (ASSE, France), Camara Fodé (Agadir, Maroc), Condé Sékou (Amkar Perm, Russie), Bangoura Alseny (Horoya, Guinée), Alseny Camara (Horoya, Guinée).
Milieux de terrain : Keita Naby (Leipsig, Allemagne), Ousmane Baldé (Bor Moench, Allemagne), Traoré Ibrahima, (Gladbach, Allemagne), Sadjo Diallo (Bastia, France), Landel Guy Michel, (Alanyaspor, Turquie), Sankhon Ibrahima Sory (Horoya, Guinée), Bangoura Alkhaly, (Etoile du Sahel, Tunisie), Feindouno Simon, (Al Arabie Club EAU), Constant Kevin, (FC Sion, Suisse).
Attaquants : Kamano François (Bordeaux, France), Seydouba Soumah, (Bratislava, Slovaquie), Demba Camara (Paris FC, France), Pogba Mathias (Sparta Rotterdam, Hollande), Kanté José Martinez (Wisla Plock, Pologne).
Leave a Reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked (required)